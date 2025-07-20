Nanotechnology Stocks To Watch Today – July 18th

Get alerts:

Onto Innovation, OSI Systems, Nano Dimension, NVE, and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies that research, develop or commercialize technologies involving the control and manipulation of matter at the nanometer scale (1–100 nm). Investing in these equities lets you gain exposure to potential breakthroughs in electronics, medicine, materials science and energy, though they can exhibit greater volatility due to technical challenges and evolving regulatory landscapes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

ONTO traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.90. 395,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,458. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.44. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $228.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.77. 47,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,495. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $129.18 and a 52 week high of $241.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Nano Dimension (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Nano Dimension stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,665. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. Nano Dimension has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $335.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVEC traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.77. The company had a trading volume of 17,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,819. NVE has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.80. The company has a market cap of $386.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

NASDAQ:BDRX traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.85. 247,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26.

