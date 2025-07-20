National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,659 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National Bank were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBHC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in National Bank by 4,552.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in National Bank during the first quarter valued at about $526,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in National Bank by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

National Bank Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:NBHC opened at $39.74 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.47 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

