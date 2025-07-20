Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,500.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,291.41.

Netflix Trading Down 5.1%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,209.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $514.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,232.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,061.94. Netflix has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 43.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,948,144. The trade was a 33.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total value of $387,596.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,617,081,000 after buying an additional 375,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Netflix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after buying an additional 304,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,287,823,000 after buying an additional 175,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

