Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,274.17, but opened at $1,241.96. Netflix shares last traded at $1,215.70, with a volume of 2,122,219 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,291.41.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,232.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,061.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $514.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 43.00%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total value of $1,362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total value of $12,856,481.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,669.34. This trade represents a 96.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,067 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Netflix by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. EWA LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 7.2% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.2% in the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 358 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

