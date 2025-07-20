New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.68. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 1,022,032 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. New Street Research set a $8.50 price objective on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Hardin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
