New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 3,500 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 9,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 142,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 72,568 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

NYSE PSTG opened at $58.16 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.04.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 22,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $1,253,225.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 261,465 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,234.25. This trade represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 801,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,709,887.59. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,643 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,689 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

