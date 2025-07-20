New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Doximity were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Doximity by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,203,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,159,000 after buying an additional 485,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,668,000 after purchasing an additional 95,458 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,334,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after acquiring an additional 62,366 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after acquiring an additional 164,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $60.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $85.21.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%. Doximity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $300,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $997,744.72. The trade was a 23.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $381,600. This represents a 61.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,400,970 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Doximity from $71.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Doximity from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Doximity and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

