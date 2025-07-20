New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,447 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Silgan were worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Silgan alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 254.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 2,754.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 153,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,576,897.76. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $128,530.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $74,589. This represents a 63.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silgan Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $58.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $67.00 target price on shares of Silgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silgan

Silgan Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.