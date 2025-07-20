New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.02 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,986,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,980 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,186,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,344,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 658.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,523,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,100,000 after buying an additional 1,322,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17,333.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,634,000 after buying an additional 685,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 43,825 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $4,673,936.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 172,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,403,843.95. The trade was a 20.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega purchased 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,258.60. The trade was a 25.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,625 shares of company stock worth $8,595,110. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ opened at $104.62 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $121.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.36.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 31.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BJ. Citigroup upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

