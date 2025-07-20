New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,585 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Cactus worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Cactus by 11.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 535.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 307,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 52,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 149,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 30,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.06. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Cactus had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $280.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

