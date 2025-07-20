New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 11,549 Shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BL. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $60,572,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 12,538.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 896,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,481,000 after acquiring an additional 889,570 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 783,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,602,000 after acquiring an additional 218,976 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 745,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,290,000 after acquiring an additional 96,523 shares during the period. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 740,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,023,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BL opened at $56.56 on Friday. BlackLine has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $101,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 61,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,963.50. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $43,836.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,457.90. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BlackLine from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.31.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

