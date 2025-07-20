New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 28,453 Shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,453 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.31% of ODDITY Tech worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ODDITY Tech alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ODDITY Tech in the 1st quarter worth $839,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ODDITY Tech by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 151,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech in the first quarter worth about $3,904,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODDITY Tech Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of ODD opened at $69.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 3.30. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $79.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODDITY Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ODDITY Tech from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ODDITY Tech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ODDITY Tech from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on ODDITY Tech from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ODDITY Tech from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

View Our Latest Report on ODDITY Tech

About ODDITY Tech

(Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ODDITY Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODDITY Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.