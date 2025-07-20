New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 69,316 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,316 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HASI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 592,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,263,000 after buying an additional 458,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $1,001,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 11.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HASI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

