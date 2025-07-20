New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,827 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,827 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Hologic by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hologic by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Hologic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 42,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.18.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,781.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

