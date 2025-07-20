New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,105,500 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 97.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,381 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,105,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,653,945 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,308,146,000 after purchasing an additional 426,878 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,978,869 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,108,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,152,996 shares of the airline’s stock worth $475,092,000 after acquiring an additional 320,421 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,111,634 shares of the airline’s stock worth $205,476,000 after acquiring an additional 372,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,014,828 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $202,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $36.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.21. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky acquired 3,670 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.29 per share, with a total value of $100,154.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,881 shares in the company, valued at $406,102.49. This represents a 32.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hess bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 23,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,097.12. This represents a 47.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

