Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 202 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 185.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth $3,064,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $990,252. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 3,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $456,632.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,359.50. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,164 shares of company stock valued at $3,087,639 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palomar Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.44. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.55 and a 12 month high of $175.85.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $174.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.97 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Palomar from $205.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

