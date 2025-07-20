Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 487.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 492,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,905.65. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

CLF opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLF. Glj Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

