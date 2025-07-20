Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 139.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $97,258,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,171,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,618,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after purchasing an additional 203,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in OSI Systems by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,729,000 after buying an additional 59,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 688 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total transaction of $154,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,731.06. The trade was a 7.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 1,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,400.10. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,380 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $211.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.18 and a 52 week high of $241.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $444.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.49 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 8.38%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on OSIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.33.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

