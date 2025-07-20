NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NMIH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 18.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in NMI by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in NMI by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. NMI had a net margin of 55.93% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 13,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $466,227.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 163,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,824,585.76. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $71,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,887.40. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,697 shares of company stock worth $4,210,337. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

