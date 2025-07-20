Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1,426.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 482.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 146.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 433.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Novanta Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $122.96 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.76 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.84 and a 200-day moving average of $131.99.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $233.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.34 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

