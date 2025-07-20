Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 566,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,827 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 954.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 266,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after buying an additional 240,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 443,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after buying an additional 123,149 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 82,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Stanich Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stanich Group LLC now owns 569,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,950 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NUBD opened at $21.99 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

