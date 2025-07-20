NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jen Hsun Huang Sells 75,000 Shares

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.59, for a total transaction of $12,794,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,498,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,708,652,202.75. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 18th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.52, for a total transaction of $12,939,000.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $12,327,000.00.

On Friday, July 11th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $12,450,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $12,233,250.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $11,876,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $11,729,250.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $11,814,750.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total transaction of $11,776,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.81, for a total transaction of $7,190,500.00.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.3%

NVDA stock opened at $172.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $174.25. The company has a market cap of $4.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.86.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

