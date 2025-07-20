NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.6% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Hart LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wallace Hart LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.22.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $4,725,108.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,984,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,023,939.24. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the sale, the director owned 1,729,478 shares in the company, valued at $283,565,212.88. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,964,800 shares of company stock worth $734,906,003. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $172.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.86. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.