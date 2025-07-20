NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NXPI. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.74.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $225.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $284.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.96.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,240. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 14.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

