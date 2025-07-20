Oppenheimer Lowers Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $41.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 191.40% from the company’s current price.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $85.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

View Our Latest Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $14.07 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.97.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,085,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,104,701,000 after purchasing an additional 117,904 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,697,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,855 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,368,000 after purchasing an additional 285,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,646,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,907,000 after purchasing an additional 577,848 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,997,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,512,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.