Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Stock Position Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,577 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 897.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 1.6%

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.64. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $90.07.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $46,790.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,137 shares in the company, valued at $524,958.98. The trade was a 8.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron G. Wong sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $38,658.40. Following the sale, the director owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,702.36. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,329 shares of company stock worth $423,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

