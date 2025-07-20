Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Paladin Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $4.70. Paladin Energy shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 20,580 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PALAF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Paladin Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Paladin Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33.

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

