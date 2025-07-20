Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Dean Hansen sold 5,994 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $189,170.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,036.76. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 30,892 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $978,040.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 92,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,804.14. The trade was a 25.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,566. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of PRDO opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.46. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $34.60.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.97 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Stories

