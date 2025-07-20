Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 9.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 5,773.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 22,053 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, Director William Dean Hansen sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $189,170.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,036.76. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 30,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $978,040.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 92,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,804.14. This trade represents a 25.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,565 shares of company stock worth $4,550,566 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $34.60.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.97 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

