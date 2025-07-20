Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $3,676,008.83 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,676,008.83. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,988.14. This represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $3,623,946.50.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $3,614,759.03.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,673,967.17.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $3,554,530.06.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $3,553,509.23.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $3,390,176.43.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,212,552.01.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $3,279,926.79.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $13,540,289.12.

Pinterest Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of PINS stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $42.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 50.41%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pinterest and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

