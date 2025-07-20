Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $3,676,008.83 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,676,008.83. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,988.14. This represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $3,623,946.50.
- On Wednesday, July 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $3,614,759.03.
- On Wednesday, June 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,673,967.17.
- On Wednesday, June 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $3,554,530.06.
- On Wednesday, June 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $3,553,509.23.
- On Wednesday, June 4th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $3,390,176.43.
- On Wednesday, May 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,212,552.01.
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $3,279,926.79.
- On Wednesday, May 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $13,540,289.12.
Pinterest Stock Up 3.2%
Shares of PINS stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $42.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pinterest and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.19.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PINS
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pinterest
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- PepsiCo Bottomed Out—Time to Chugalug This Blue-Chip Buy?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Is J.B. Hunt Stock a Sleeping Giant Heading Into 2026?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- These 3 Rare Earth Stocks Are Surging Alongside MP Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.