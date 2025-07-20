Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Position Trimmed by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Powell Industries by 93.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of POWL stock opened at $228.25 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.41 and a 12 month high of $364.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.18 and a 200-day moving average of $197.06.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.68 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 16.00%. Powell Industries’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Powell Industries news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total transaction of $1,426,476.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 147,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,050,019.05. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total value of $825,566.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,895. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,755. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

