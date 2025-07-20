Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $14,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRIM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Primoris Services by 3,552.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Primoris Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $79.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.41. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $90.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,160,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 102,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,480.97. This represents a 12.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

