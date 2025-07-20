Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTLO. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Portillo’s by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 17,629 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 83,963.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Trading Up 1.2%

PTLO opened at $11.19 on Friday. Portillo’s Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Activity

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Berkshire Partners Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $122,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTLO shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Report on Portillo’s

Portillo’s Profile

(Free Report)

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.