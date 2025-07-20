Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 104.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,063 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OLO were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,036,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

OLO Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $10.12 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 506.25 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.47 million. OLO had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 10,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $89,337.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 278,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,177.60. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 23,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $203,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 702,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,178,136.80. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,630 shares of company stock valued at $864,454 in the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OLO. Truist Financial lowered OLO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital downgraded OLO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OLO from $8.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

OLO Profile

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

