Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 638 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Surmodics in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Surmodics in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $432.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

