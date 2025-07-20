Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 17,704 VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,782,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,872,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,459,000 after buying an additional 790,557 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,070,000 after acquiring an additional 265,075 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 297,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 209,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,215,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYD opened at $48.86 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.