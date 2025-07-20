Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,555,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,905,000 after acquiring an additional 149,228 shares during the period. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $787,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $51.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

