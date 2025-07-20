Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,215,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,531,895,000 after buying an additional 239,438 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,598,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,869,000 after buying an additional 539,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,158,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,353,000 after buying an additional 258,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $205,475,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,038,000 after buying an additional 780,616 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,081.92. This represents a 50.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.53 per share, for a total transaction of $203,931.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 72,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,771.28. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $83.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average of $80.78. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

