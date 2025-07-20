Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 731.7% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $45.07 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $36.32 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.679 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.21%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.