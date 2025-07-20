Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 710.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,322.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:KGS opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $329.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Kodiak Gas Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.