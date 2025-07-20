Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,036 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $16.08 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 45.44%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $105,626.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,012.78. The trade was a 38.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEVA. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.