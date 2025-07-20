Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinetik by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kinetik by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Kinetik by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 58,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kinetik by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinetik

In other news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 4,262,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $188,213,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44.16. This represents a 100.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNTK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Kinetik from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays set a $43.00 target price on Kinetik and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

Kinetik Stock Performance

NYSE:KNTK opened at $42.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 3.00. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Kinetik’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 328.42%.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

