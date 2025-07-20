Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $2,188,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 2.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 875,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,385,000 after buying an additional 22,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 18.3% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

NYSE WFG opened at $74.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.94. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.48 and a twelve month high of $102.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -435.53 and a beta of 1.15.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 0.03%. Research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -752.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFG

About West Fraser Timber

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.