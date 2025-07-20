Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Constellium by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,522,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 77,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 41,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

CSTM stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.69. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Constellium had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

