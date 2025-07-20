Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 124,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,154 shares during the period. Clark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 353,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,987,000 after purchasing an additional 28,315 shares in the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 31,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VTV opened at $177.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.21 and a 200 day moving average of $172.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.