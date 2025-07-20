Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.82.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE PFG opened at $81.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $91.98.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

