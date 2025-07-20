Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,348 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AvePoint alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in AvePoint by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AVPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvePoint

In other AvePoint news, Director Jeff Epstein sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $9,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,157,891 shares in the company, valued at $21,733,614.07. This trade represents a 30.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $638,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,225,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,339,825.89. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 605,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,188,550 in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvePoint Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.45 and a beta of 1.33. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20.

About AvePoint

(Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.