Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,717 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGRY. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 7,902.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth $273,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $22.32 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.90.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

