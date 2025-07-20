Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 9,857 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 61.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 629.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMBA stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,204.98. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

