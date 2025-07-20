Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IES were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in IES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of IES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of IES by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IES by 162.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IES by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IESC opened at $327.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.63. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.16 and a 1-year high of $334.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.49.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 36.49%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.59, for a total value of $1,576,972.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,917,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,933,598.86. This represents a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 39,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,095 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

